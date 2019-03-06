Autopsy still to be done on Shieldstown baby

A young couple who last weekend accused the New Amsterdam Public Hospital of negligence following the death of their newborn, is now worried about a possible “cover up” by the health institution, since they are still waiting a post-mortem examination.

Nandram Gopaul, 21, had called for an investigation to be launched to ascertain exactly what led to his baby’s death.

Gopaul had said that his wife was told the baby defecated in her and had also ingested some of it, resulting in attendants having to “pump it out back,” the man related. “Them say the thing been where she (baby) lungs deh but them try and couldn’t do anything because the baby end up and [defecate] in she because it take long to deliver,” he had added…..