Creative and cultural entrepreneurs invited to vie for funding

The Ministry of the Presidency has called for entrepreneurs in the creative industry to submit proposals under the Guyana Fund for Cultural and Creative Industries Programme.

An initiative of the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, the ministry, in an advertisement in Stabroek News, presented its call for entries, which emphasized that those proposals deemed to be original, as well as cultural and creative projects that have already been developed and whose originators can present a credible and well thought out plan for its commercialization and sustainability, will be given weight.

“Projects which include collaborations and have demonstrated to benefit/include large numbers of artists, especially women, youth and out of city participants from across Guyana will be ideal,” the ad further stated.

It was noted that focus for funding will be on productions and publications across all creative industries; marketing, distribution and branding of creative products; the development of new cultural products such as festivals; procurement of specialized equipment in support of a particular type of creative production; the creation of intellectual goods, patents and copyrights; and research and designs of innovative new Guyanese products in the creative industries, such as gaming, animation, fashion and condiments/recipes using local content/contexts.

Those interested in applying are required to present to the Department of Culture, five copies of the proposal on the forms provided. Additionally, companies and organisations are required to present their certificates of registration/incorporation.

The ministry noted that in cases where a grant has already been awarded to the applicant, future awards will only be made upon the successful completion of the project and fulfilment of all obligations under the grant.

The deadline for the submission of proposals is Friday, March 22, 2019.

Those interested in applying can do so by uplifting the forms and Terms of Reference from the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, located at 71-72 Main Street, Georgetown.

Further information can be accessed by contacting the department on 226-8562 or by sending an email to socialcohesion.pr@gmail.com or prcoordinator.msc@gmail. com to receive electronic copies of the forms.