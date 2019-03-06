Guyana News

‘Rigorous’ enforcement of traffic laws needed to support implementation of bus operators code

- union head

By Staff Writer
Eon Andrews

In order to properly implement the recently launched Minibus Code of Conduct, head of the United Minibus Union (UMU) Eon Andrews says there is a need for more rigorous enforcement of the traffic laws.

His comment was made against the backdrop of an accident on Sunday morning that claimed the lives of two woman. The women were passengers in a minibus that was speeding as it was heading to town. It crashed and turned turtle.

Speaking to Stabroek News on Monday, Andrews said that it is not that the current laws are too relaxed but that there is a need for more rigorous enforcement by the Guyana Police Force. He also noted that there is a need for some of the young policemen to be retrained since they seem not too familiar with the traffic laws on occasion…..

