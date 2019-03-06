Sisters Village man dies after being chopped in head

A cane harvester succumbed at a city hospital on Monday afternoon, just over a day after he was chopped in the head following a row at Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara.
Dead is Suraj Jailall, 29, called “Nishal,” a resident of Lot 34 Sisters Village, Sideline Dam.
Jailall sustained a wound to his face, which resulted in a section of his ear being severed, around 1 am on Sunday. He was subsequently taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where he succumbed around 3.30 pm on Monday…..
