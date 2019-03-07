Cannabis discovered in Stabroek Market during raid

Chief Constable, Andrew Foo, disclosed yesterday at a meeting with members of the media, that city constabulary officers discovered about 190 grammes of cannabis, after raiding sections of the Stabroek Market.

Following the report of a robbery, the constabulary officers went to the Stabroek Market, and while there, discovered a quantity of narcotics.

Inspector Petal Anthony-Bancroft, who is in charge of investigations, stated that around 14:30hrs on Tuesday, they received a report of a robbery in the Stabroek area. “Myself, with one other officer and 13 ranks, proceeded to the Stabroek area and conducted random stop and search within the area. We would have done checks under the canopy area of the Stabroek Market and in doing so, we would have unearthed several packets of leaves, stems and seeds suspected to be cannabis,” said Bancroft…..