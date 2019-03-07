NA Town Council begins installation of street lights across township

The New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council (M&TC) is very close to delivering on its promise to install street lights in all seven constituencies of its township.

This is according to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), which noted that the project, which began on Tuesday, and which is expected to benefit some 3,000 residents, “will in a matter of days, see some 956 high voltage light-emitting diode (LED) street lights being installed”.

The activity is reportedly part of a list of infrastructural works being undertaken currently by the municipality…..