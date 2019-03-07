Guyana News

NA Town Council begins installation of street lights across township

—3,000 residents to benefit

By Staff Writer
Town Clerk, Sharon Alexander along with the town’s engineer and councillors, visited several areas to inspect the quality of work provided by contractor Gary  Sobers (DPI photo)

The New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council (M&TC) is very close to delivering on its promise to install street lights in all seven constituencies of its township.

This is according to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), which noted that the project, which began on Tuesday, and which is expected to benefit some 3,000 residents, “will in a matter of days, see some 956 high voltage light-emitting diode (LED) street lights being installed”.

The activity is reportedly part of a list of infrastructural works being undertaken currently by the municipality…..

