Washer Pond Road recommissioned

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on Tuesday commissioned the new and improved Washer Pond Road in Linden, Region 10.

A release from the Ministry of Public Works said that the project was completed by the Special Projects Unit (SPU) within two weeks of the commencement date and the approximate cost was $52,000,000.

In addition to the rehabilitation of the Washer Pond Road, the release said that paving and maintenance works were done in the township, specifically along the Wismar and Mackenzie shores.