GRA seeking auditors for petroleum unit

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is conducting an international search for oil and gas experts as the agency prepares for first oil next year.

“The Guyana Revenue Authority is spearheading an exciting and important phase of its development through enhancing its capacity in the Oil and Gas Sector in Guyana, South America,” an advertisement in yesterday’s edition of this newspaper stated.

“Our aspiration is to reshape, adapt and reorient the GRA’s culture and to prepare our people for smarter and more expanded role as the economy and society grows. We are seeking creative, committed innovative and exceptional professionals who want to be at the sharp end of this new phase in Guyana’s development to join us at the GRA to fill a number of vacant positions,” it adds…..