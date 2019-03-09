Cineffx Photo and Film Expo opens

The Cineffx Photo and Film Expo officially opened yesterday with the intention of providing a platform for photographers and filmmakers to not only showcase their talents to a wider audience but also learn from some of the best in the industry.

The exhibition, which is expected to continue until tomorrow, will offer 15 workshops, presentations from 21 skilled speakers and 50 exhibitors, all at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, at Liliendaal.

Included among the list of speakers are photographers Michael C. Lam, Saajid Husani and Brian Gomes, cinematographer Yaphet Jackman, film director Denise Harris and filmmaker Tiffany D. Vasquez.

According to Jason October, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cineffx, the journey to the launch of the exhibition was plagued with challenges which set back the event by almost three years.

His story was accompanied by a testimonial from Chairman of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) Ramesh Persaud, who spoke of October’s persistence in bettering himself and his business proposals, even after being rejected on several occasions…..