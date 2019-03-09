Cops seeking overseas expert’s advice for Charrandass Persaud probe -Ramjattan

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said that the police are seeking advice from an overseas expert for their investigation of former government Member of Parliament (MP) Charrandass Persaud.

“Well, the police have asked an expert on matters dealing with these issues to give some advice on all the statements so far taken and whether these can be tantamount to any violations of any sort,” Ramjattan told reporters yesterday following a press conference held in observation of the Community Policing Organisation of Guyana’s 43rd anniversary.

Ramjattan added that the consultation will not only focus on Persaud but also aims at determining what businessman Peter Ramsaroop was doing on the airside of the Eugene F Correia Airport at the time of Persaud’s departure from the country on December 22nd, 2018…..