Free electrical certification training on offer in hinterland regions

By Staff Writer

The Hinterland Electrification Company Inc (HECI) and the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI) are currently conducting electrical certification within Guyana’s hinterland regions.

 According to a press release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, which is responsible for both agencies, over the past weekend, a team from HECI and GEI conducted training in Kwakwani with the participation of 34 practicing electricians. After the training session a total of 32 participants wrote the final assessment and 7 were successful. The 7 successful participants were then given an opportunity to apply for their contractor’s licence…..

Ram asks court to block gov't contracts over $15M

