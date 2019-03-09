Slight rise in GuySuCo’s sugar target

While the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is expecting to see a 2.3% increase in its production from last year, with a 107,000-tonne projection, sugar workers’ union leader Komal Chand believes that the company is still operating below its potential.

Chand, who is the President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), told Stabroek News that the sugar company has set its 2019 annual target at 107,023 tonnes of sugar, which is a slight increase from last year’s 103,000-tonne target.

For the first crop, which has already commenced, Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt are projected to produce 18,511 tonnes, 7,955 tonnes and 7,397 tonnes of sugar, respectively, for a first crop target of 33,863 tonnes.

For the second crop, Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt are expected to produce 38,559 tonnes, 21,941 tonnes and 12,660 tonnes of sugar, respectively, for a second crop total of 73,160 tonnes and bringing the total yearly production to 107,023 tonnes of sugar…..