GPHC’s electronic records system pegged for year-end —hospital CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), on Friday stated that the administration is hopeful of completing the institution’s move to electronic medical records by the end of 2019.

The Government Health Information System (GHIS), was described as a single electronic medical record platform that will capture pertinent patients’ information including demographic data, medical history, and clinical treatment data upon entry. The system, which will eliminate the need for paper-based documentation, was highlighted by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, at the 2019 Budget Debate.

At a press conference on Friday, CEO, Brigadier George Lewis, told members of the media that the project is a work in progress and that the first phase of the project is underway. “That’s a work in progress, as you know the hospital is a big place and currently we have completed the connectivity for the northern half of the hospital,” Lewis said…..