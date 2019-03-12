Cops seeking mastermind behind attack on Vergenoegen family

The police are currently seeking the suspected mastermind behind Saturday night’s armed robbery of a Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo family, in which over $4 million in cash, jewellery and other valuables were stolen.

Contacted for an update on the case yesterday, Commander of ‘D’ Division Edmond Cooper told Stabroek News that the police were up to late yesterday afternoon pursuing a man suspected to be the mastermind.

Cooper added that a suspect who was already in custody is scheduled to be charged today. He is expected to be charged at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court…..