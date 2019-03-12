Logger, taxi driver remanded over four-pound cannabis finds

A logger and taxi driver were yesterday charged and remanded over the possession of more than four pounds of cannabis, after they both made an appearance in a city court for separate matters.

Yesterday, Hubert Rodrigues stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read him a charge which alleged that he, on March 7, at Lana’s Ville, had in his possession 2,000 grammes (equivalent to 4.4 pounds) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Rodrigues, 41, denied the allegation levelled against him.

According to his attorney, Adrian Thompson, who made an application for bail, it was someone else and not the defendant who was found with the narcotics. He noted that the police visited his client’s home and conducted a search in the presence of the defendant’s reputed wife and son, and nothing was found. However, the attorney alleges that a search was then conducted in a neighbour’s yard, where suspected narcotics were found, and the police alleged that it belonged to Rodrigues. Thompson noted that the defendant may have signed a statement but said it was done for the release of his son…..