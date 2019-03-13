Guyana News

GRA sole agency for issuing driver’s licences

-regional offices now eliminate need to travel to city

By Staff Writer
An applicant at the Skeldon Integrated Regional Tax Office (GRA photo)

As part of a collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to standardise the Driver’s Licence system the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be the sole agency responsible for the sale and issuance of the licence.

Additionally, drivers whose licences are due for renewal are not required to travel to GRA’s headquarters in Georgetown to access the service. The Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs) have all been upgraded to process applications for the Plastic Card/ID type Driver’s Licences, a statement from the GRA said yesterday. These offices are located at Parika, Anna Regina, New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Bartica, Linden and Lethem

As a result applicants living in the vicinity of these offices will no longer be required to apply to the GPF Certifying Offices…..

