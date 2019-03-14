Non-functioning lights at Ogle Airport Road to be replaced within weeks

The Ministry of Public Infra-structure will soon replace the non-functioning traffic lights at the junction of the Railway Embankment and Ogle Airport Road, Coordinator/Chief Works Officer, Geoffrey Vaughn on Tuesday disclosed.

Vaughn, in an invited comment, told Stabroek News that they are aware that the traffic lights at the junction are not operational, and related that a decision was recently taken to have them replaced. He explain-ed that within a few weeks the lights will be replaced.

Letter writer, Kit Nascimento, had last week highlighted the issue of the non-operational lights in a letter…..