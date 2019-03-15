Former US president Carter in talks with Jagdeo

While he would not divulge contents of the discussions, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday disclosed that he spoke last week with former United States President and Head of the Carter Center Jimmy Carter, who was also expected to speak with President David Granger.

“I thought it’s necessary for Guyanese to know that I received a call and I spoke with him. I’d prefer to keep a little quiet about the contents at this point in time until I hear back from him, as to whether he had in fact spoken with President Granger,” Jagdeo said when asked by Stabroek News about the contents of the discussion.

It is not known if Carter has spoken to Granger as there has been no word from him or the Ministry of the Presidency…..