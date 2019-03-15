Upper Corentyne man critical after allegedly shot by undercover police

An Upper Corentyne man has since been admitted at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in a critical condition after he was allegedly shot by police on Thursday last around 9.30 pm. The police had initially claimed that the man was injured after he was involved in a shoot-out with ranks, however, the lawmen are now alleging that the man was shot when he attempted to escape after he was discovered with a quantity of marijuana.

Mahesh Brijpaul, 25, of Gurrpersaud Avenue, Number 79 Village, Corentyne, has remained in the Intensive Care Unit of the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after undergoing an emergency surgery on Friday. The man sustained a gunshot injury to his back along with other injuries and bruises about his body, Stabroek News was told.

His mother, Vanita Dindial, explained that her son is presently handcuffed to his bed as he remains under arrest at the hospital…..