Diamond to Ogle bypass road to be extended to Timehri – Jordan

The road linking the East Coast to the East Bank of Demerara, which was initially set to connect Ogle and Diamond, will now be extended to Timehri, Finance Minister Winston Jordan announced yesterday.

Jordan was at the time delivering the feature address at the commissioning of a new Distribution Services Limited (DSL) warehouse at Diamond, East Bank Demerara. DSL is a subsidiary of beverage giant Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).

“I heard our Executive Chair-man [of DDL, Komal Samaroo] mentioning infrastructure and he talked about the bypass road to Diamond. Well, I am pleased to report that we are moving that road from Diamond to CJIA [Cheddi Jagan International Airport] and we have already approached the bilateral donor for financing to continue the study,” Jordan said…..