Mayor Marshall wants to transform Bartica into a sports hub

Whenever one thinks of Bartica, the thought of boat races and the annual Regatta quickly comes to mind.

However, Mayor Gifford Marshall’s aim is to transform the Region 7 town into a hub for many disciplines.

Following the successful, historic cycling event on Saturday, Marshall sees potential for sports leading the town’s tourism package.

“All disciplines we are talking about here,” Marshall told this publication on Saturday.

He added “Some persons in the township believe that they can only enjoy themselves with a bottle and a big box booming but the leaders of this community believe that through clean entertainment like sports, we can make a difference and you would have seen the support from the members of the community today.”….