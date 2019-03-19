Melanie Damishana cyclist dies after accident

A 44-year-old cyclist succumbed at a city hospital on Sunday afternoon, hours after he was allegedly struck off his bicycle by an alleged drunken driver along the Foulis, East Coast Demerara, Public Road. Dead is Godfrey Wilkinson, a resident of Lot 38 Melanie Damishana, ECD.
Reports are that the accident occurred around 23.45hrs Saturday after which Wilkinson was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he succumbed around 2 pm on Sunday…..
