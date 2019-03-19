New Nigel’s Supermarket to open this weekend

A new and improved Nigel’s Supermarket is expected to be opened this weekend.
According to information received, the supermarket, which has new owners, will be opened under a new name, New Nigel’s Supermarket Inc.
The supermarket has been closed since January, which caused customers to question if it would be for good…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments