Guyana News

New Nigel’s Supermarket to open this weekend

By Staff Writer

A new and improved Nigel’s Supermarket is expected to be opened this weekend.

According to information received, the supermarket, which has new owners, will be opened under a new name, New Nigel’s Supermarket Inc.

The supermarket has been closed since January, which caused customers to question if it would be for good…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Carter Center team in talks with AG, Jagdeo

Police nab Mahaica farmer accused of chopping wife

Cops probing death of Castello caretaker

Comments

Trending