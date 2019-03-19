Room for improved trade between Guyana, UK

Saying there is scope for improved trading relations between Guyana and the United Kingdom, British High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn yesterday called on the local business community to play its part in making this a reality.

“In recent years, Guyana’s exports to the UK have averaged US$100 million per annum, whilst Guyana’s imports from the UK have averaged about US$50 million per annum. Those figures should, in my view, be significantly higher and I really want to see our trading relationship grow. I also want to see business to business links across all sectors expand,” Quinn told those gathered at Duke Lodge for the opening session of the 129th annual general meeting of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI).

Reminding the audience of the longstanding relationship the two countries share, Quinn said that Britain’s business activities already span a variety of areas in Guyana and include sugar, consumer goods, foodstuff, and pharmaceuticals. He insisted that there are more opportunities to be garnered…..