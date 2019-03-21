Castello caretaker died of natural causes

Lancelot Grandsoult, the 50-year-old caretaker who was discovered dead on Monday in the yard of a Castello Housing Scheme property he oversaw for a number of years, died of natural causes, an autopsy has found.

Reports had revealed that Grandsoult was discovered lying face down at Lot 22 Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown around 7.30am Monday by residents of the area.

Grandsoult worked as a caretaker at the house for about ten years. The owner of the house resides overseas…..