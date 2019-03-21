Guyana Relief Council assisting nine families displaced by fire

Nine families whose homes were devastated by fire, were on Tuesday offered assistance by the Guyana Relief Council (GRC). Those affected families hail from Linden, Georgetown, and sections of the East Coast. They are: Rosaline Gordon, of Lot 1030 Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden, who comes from a family of two; Marcellind Phillips, of Lot 455 ‘B’ Field, Patterson, South Sophia, from a family of seven; Cedric Clark, of Tucville Terrace Apt B, who hails from a family of four; Andrew Bright, of Tucville Terrance Apt A, from a family of five.

Andrew Talbot, of Tucville Terrace Apt 3D, from a family of three; Tonya George, of Tucville Terrace Apt 3 C, who hails from a family of seven; Debra Mootoo, of Lot 2019 Block ‘8’ Mon Repos, E.C.D, who hails from a family of six; John Exeter, of 273 Cedar Court, Lamaha Gardens, from a family of two; and R. Bhagwandas, of Agriculture Road, Triumph Village, E.C.D, who comes from a family of nine…..