Press Association calls on AG to apologise for attack on SN

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has publicly called on Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams to withdraw his comments and apologise for what it said was a “callous attack” on Stabroek News.

In a statement, the GPA recalled that on February 28th, in a letter hand-delivered to Williams, and copied to President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, it called on the AG to retract a statement issued by his office dated February 27th, 2019.

The statement recalled that in a release from the AG’s office, the newspaper was referred to as “the garbage disposal bin for the PPP”, that the newspaper is “cavorting in bed with the PPP” along with the words “lies” and “fake news”…..