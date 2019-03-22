Change of name to Police Service is only a proposal – Top Cop

The changing of the name of the Guyana Police Force to the Guyana Police Service is only a proposal at this stage, according to Top Cop, Leslie James.

In a statement yesterday, James said “…contrary to what was recently reported in sections of the Press that the Guyana Police Force has been renamed, the Guyana Police Service, this is not so. It should be noted that the name change was proposed only at the meeting of the Police Reform Change Board (PRCB). Such name change will require, among other things, wider consultations and legislative amendments.”….