Granger to announce polls date soon – Harmon

President David Granger is expected to soon announce a date for new elections based on a recent briefing from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo has already indicated that the timeline proposed by the body is “totally unacceptable,” while maintaining that the government would become illegal from today.

In a letter to Jagdeo, dated March 20th, 2019, Minister of State Joseph Harmon stated that he had been instructed to inform “that His Excellency the President intends to shortly name a date for general and regional elections in Guyana within the framework provided by the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.”

The letter references a correspondence from GECOM Chairman James Patterson to Granger in which he indicated “that the Commission would be in a position to conduct General and Regional Elections no later than late November 2019 with an Official List of Electors having a qualifying date of 31st October 2019.”….