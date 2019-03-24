15 Tiger Bay families receive food, medicinal hampers

Over a dozen families from Tiger Bay, Georgetown, were presented with food and medicinal hampers yesterday, as part of a community outreach programme undertaken by the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sport, in partnership with German’s Restaurant.

At the beginning of the outreach, a group of youth volunteers, along with minister, Dr. George Norton, the Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, proceeded though the streets of Tiger Bay, greeting locals and handing out gifts and fliers.

At the end of the outreach, 15 families were gifted with hampers filled with food and medical supplies. An interactive sessions on art and robotics for youths commenced soon after…..