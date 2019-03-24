Guyana News

15 Tiger Bay families receive food, medicinal hampers

-under Social Cohesion Dep’t/German’s Restaurant initiative

By Staff Writer
Mayor Ubraj Narine presenting a resident of Tiger Bay with diapers, while Social Cohesion Minister George Norton assists by holding the woman’s sleeping child. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Over a dozen families from Tiger Bay, Georgetown, were presented with food and medicinal hampers yesterday, as part of a community outreach programme undertaken by the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sport, in partnership with German’s Restaurant.

At the beginning of the outreach, a group of youth volunteers, along with minister, Dr. George Norton, the Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, proceeded though the streets of Tiger Bay, greeting locals and handing out gifts and fliers.

At the end of the outreach, 15 families were gifted with hampers filled with food and medical supplies. An interactive sessions on art and robotics for youths commenced soon after…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

President completes first phase of cancer treatment

Young miner killed with arrow at Cuyuni camp

Young miner killed with arrow at Cuyuni camp

Transitioning to a better life: girls in the halfway home

By

Comments

Trending