Region Two Sea Defence works on schedule

- contractor

By Staff Writer
Ongoing sea defence works at Zorg on the Essequibo Coast.

The first phase of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) funded $6.4 billion (US$30.9 million) Sea and River Defence Resilience project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by June, according to   contractor Dr. Khrisna Narine of SRK Engineering firm

The Department of Public Information, (DPI) yesterday reported Narine as saying that the current phase of the project caters for works along the Essequibo Coast at Johanna Cecelia, Zorg and Golden Fleece, and at Success and Endeavour on the island of Leguan.

Narine, the report noted, explained that within another seven weeks, the works at Zorg’s sea defence will be completed after which, works will commence on the Essequibo Coast at Golden Fleece…..

