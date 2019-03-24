UG student wins one year’s tuition in Tony Shields essay contest

The Ministry of Natural Resources has announced the winners of its inaugural Tony Shields Memorial Essay Competition, including a University of Guyana (UG) student who has been awarded one year’s tuition.

In a press release issued on Friday, the ministry said the contest, which was launched on January 30th, 2019, was an effort by the ministry and the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners’ Association (GGDMA) to keep ever-green the stellar contribution of the late Shields to the mining sector and the overall development of Guyana. It said it also served to ensure discourse on our country’s natural resources sector across all educational levels. A total of 41 submissions were received from across Guyana in the three categories, University (16), Secondary (14) and Primary (11).

The University students were invited to make submissions of between 1,500 and 2,000 words discussing “How can the development of new mining technologies and regulations improve the efficiency of mining and reduce its environmental impact?”….