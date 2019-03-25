Natural resources wealth management should rest with independent authorities

Stressing that a country’s natural resources do not belong to politicians, leader of Suriname’s Progressive Reform Party, Chandrikapersad Santokhi says that wealth management should be assigned to independent authorities or commissions and the populace must be able to benefit directly from the monies generated.

“The wealth belongs to the people who should benefit from these resources directly…The people must not only see the wealth coming in but also feel it in their pockets and in a positive impact on their lives,” Santokhi said at the seventh fund-raising dinner for the Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) held on Saturday at the Pegasus Hotel.

In delivering a feature address on the “Regulatory and government framework for managing wealth for the benefit of all,” Santokhi stressed on the need for wealth management using transparent and accountable structures and learning from the lessons of the past…..