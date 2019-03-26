City Council extends garbage collection agreements with small contractors

The Mayor and Councillors of George-town have approved another extension of the city’s contracts with five small garbage collection companies while they are set to meet Puran Brothers Disposal Inc and Cevons Waste Management to possibly work out a way forward on their contracts.

Just before 8 pm last evening, a severely depleted council, comprising just one third of the elected members, voted to grant one last extension, from March 26th to April 26th, to the five companies.

The decision was taken following the presentation of a legal opinion by Senior Counsel Llewellyn John on the status of the city’s five-year contracts with Puran Brothers Disposal Inc and Cevons Waste Management…..