GECOM begins training of trainers for house-to-house registration

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has started training for staff for national house-to-house registration.
“We started on Saturday and Sunday, training those trainers who will be out in the field training other staff,” GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward told Stabroek News.
Ward explained that while approximately 100 persons were trained, only 75 are likely to be employ-ed based on their performance during the evaluation process…..
