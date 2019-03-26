Guyana News

GECOM begins training of trainers for house-to-house registration

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has started training for staff for national house-to-house registration.

“We started on Saturday and Sunday, training those trainers who will be out in the field training other staff,” GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward told Stabroek News.

Ward explained that while approximately 100 persons were trained, only 75 are likely to be employ-ed based on their performance during the evaluation process…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

ANUG urges Guyanese to resist race baiting

ANUG urges Guyanese to resist race baiting

Ministry says strives to ensure equal access to mining land

Ministry says strives to ensure equal access to mining land

Improved heart health programme launched

Improved heart health programme launched

Comments

Trending