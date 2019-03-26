Improved heart health programme launched

Cognizant of the fact that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are leading causes of death globally and that Guyana is not immune, the Ministry of Public Health has approached PAHO/WHO to introduce locally its HEARTS technical package, which provides a strategic approach to improving heart health.

The process got underway yesterday, with a two-day workshop convened at the Marriott Hotel, which saw primary health care doctors from all 10 regions gathered to be introduced to the package and be tasked with helping to chart the way forward as it becomes functional in Guyana.

According to WHO, the HEARTS package comprises six modules and an implementation guide. The package supports Ministries of Health to strengthen CVD management in primary health care settings…..