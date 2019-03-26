Ram asks CCJ to uphold no-confidence vote

Attorneys for Christopher Ram yesterday filed an application with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) seeking special leave to appeal the majority decision of the Guyana Court of Appeal (GCA) to invalidate last December’s no-confidence vote against government.

On behalf of Ram, attorneys-at-law Kamal Ramkarran and Devindra Kissoon have asked that the March 25th, 2019 application be urgently heard and determined within seven days, with the abridgment of all timelines as is necessary in order to prevent the “violation of the Constitution” and “the threat to democracy and adherence to the rule of law” that follow from that violation.

In addition to seeking to have the majority decision of the GCA either reversed or set aside, Ram has asked the court to, among other things, validate the December 21st passage of the motion by the National Assembly and to order that President David Granger and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) ensure that elections are held no later than April 29th, 2019…..