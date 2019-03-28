CARICOM blisters EU on revised blacklisting of members

CARICOM has hammered the European Union (EU) over a revised tax governance blacklist that includes Caribbean countries, accusing it of infringing upon their sovereign rights

The March 12 revised list of countries purportedly not adhering to tax good governance includes five members of CARICOM: Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Dominica and Trinidad & Tobago.

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and The Bahamas have been placed on a monitoring list having made commitments to undertake reforms by December 2019…..