President defends return to Parliament for GECOM funds

Despite the pending decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the no-confidence case, President David Granger said yesterday that parliament will soon be reconvened to approve the $3.5B recently requested by Chairman of the Guyana Elec-tions Commission (GECOM) James Patterson for holding of general elections.

“So regardless of what happens at the Supreme Court…the Court of Appeal….the CCJ, we are going to ensure that we satisfy GECOM’s request,” he told reporters shortly after the accreditation ceremony at the Ministry of the Presidency for Zambia’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Alfreda Chilekwa Kansembe Mwamba had ended.

The president while speaking to reporters emphasized that government was within its right to seek judicial redress and he later expressed disagreement with public statements made by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) that the current “political uncertainty” is negatively affecting the country’s business climate…..