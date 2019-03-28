Guyana News

UG gets Geotechnical Computer Lab

By Staff Writer
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman (second from right) University of Guyana Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith (right) and Managing Director of Schlumberger for Trinidad and the Caribbean, Sean Herrera cut the ribbon. (DP photo)

With the advent of the oil and gas sector in Guyana, the University of Guyana (UG) is now equipped with a Geotechnical computer lab which will serve hundreds of students, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The lab will benefit students from the Petroleum Engineering, Mining, Geological Engineering and Civil Engineering Departments in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Delivering remarks at the officiating ceremony, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said “The students of the University of Guyana will undoubtedly climb to higher heights as a result of this collaboration. The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources remains committed to the long-term partnerships of this premier institution that is responsible for shaping the minds and lives of our young people”…..

