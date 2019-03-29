CDC reconstitutes coordination platform for disaster risk reduction

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday reconstituted its National Disaster Risk Reduction Coordination Platform (NDRRCP), which has been non-functional for almost two years.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency press release, the NDRRCP, is tasked with the reduction of the impacts of natural and man-made emergencies and disasters in Guyana through increased cooperation and collaboration among disaster risk management actors.

However, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, who is the Director-General (Ag) of the CDC, explained that the reconstitution was needed since the previous functioning body was limited in its form and mode of operation as it functioned mainly as an information sharing and reporting mechanism; had minimum results; lacked the capacity to influence ministries and agencies; and had little to no evidence of developed and implemented national plans, strategies and policies to reduce and manage risk across the different sectors through the platform intervention or leadership…..