IPED says loans portfolio grew 7% to $3B in 2018

The Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) is reporting that its gross loan portfolio as at December 31st, 2018 grew to $3.008 billion, representing an increase of 7% from $2.806 billion in 2017.

A media release issued by IPED yesterday also said it processed and disbursed 4,091 loans for a value of $2.663 billion in 2018, compared to 4,218 loans for a value of $2.684 billion in 2017.

“This is a decline of 3% and 1% in number and value respectively,” it noted, before adding that the total number of loans outstanding as at December 31st, 2018 declined to 3,938 from 4,064 in 2017…..