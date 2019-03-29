Mabaruma Town Council to develop main ports to boost tourism

The town of Mabaruma, Region One, will be focusing on developing its main ports, the Mabaruma airstrip and the Kumaka waterfront, to boost its tourism sector.

This was related by the Town Council’s Superintendent of Works, Egbert Dubra, who spoke with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Dubra told DPI that the council understands the need for tourism and has been working with residents through sensitisation exercises to develop the sector. Furthermore, he noted that they will be hosting town hall meetings more frequently to enlighten residents on the responsibilities that come with attaining township status…..