Missing US woman sailed the world for 16 years before settling in Essequibo

Joyce Davis, the American woman who has been reported missing in Region Seven, had sailed the world for 16 years before settling down at Almanac Creek, Essequibo with her husband in 2006.

Davis, 79, was described by a Travel Blog writer, who made her acquaintance during a trip there in August 2007, as “a tall, elegant woman with a perfect posture.”

“Joyce and her husband, David, were sailors for sixteen years. They had circumnavigated the world a few times in ‘Mood Indigo’ – the 30-foot sailboat which was anchored just offshore. A little over a year past, they had sailed up the mouth of the Essequibo River and had fallen madly in love with Bartica. They purchased land, built a house and, for the first time in sixteen years, they put down roots,” the post, titled, “A ride to remember,” stated…..