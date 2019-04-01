Bail for Linden man charged with cocaine, cannabispossession

Bail was on Friday granted to a Linden resident, who was accused of trafficking cocaine and cannabis.

Colin Sampson, 48, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the two charges to him.

The first charge alleged that on March 27, at Aranka Landing, Cuyuni River, Sampson had in his possession seven grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. It was further alleged that on the very date and at the same location, the accused was also in possession of 20 grammes of cannabis for trafficking. Sampson denied both allegations.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objections to bail being granted, given the facts surrounding the matters. The Chief Magistrate subsequently granted the accused a total of $85,000 bail. He is expected to make his next court appearance on April 17, at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court. Sampson was represented by attorney Mark Conway.