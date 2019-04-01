Guyana News

Irfaan Ali urges Guyanese to be inspired by Janet Jagan’s legacy

By Staff Writer
PPP/C presidential candidate irfaan Ali laying a wreath

PPP Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali yesterday encouraged Guyanese to be inspired by the legacy of the late President Janet Jagan.

Speaking at a wreath laying ceremony for the 10th death anniversary of the former President at the Babu John cemetery yesterday, Ali said that the “national leader” was fearless and patient in her fight for workers’ rights and political freedom.

He encouraged those gathered to refer to her legacy and be inspired, “to recommit ourselves in the present struggle, and the struggle today is one in which our parliamentary democracy is at risk, our national democracy is at risk and our electoral freedom is at stake and these are fundamental aspects of a society that is free, of a society that represents the interests and rights of everyone.”  ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Cotton Field, Mainstay Lake get new nursery schools

No major disruption to economy after no-confidence vote – Finance Minister

Cops seeking woman for questioning over 2009 murder of fuel dealer

Comments

Trending