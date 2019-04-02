Caribbean Airlines relaunches website

Caribbean Airlines has re-launched its website, which it says has been re-designed to be user-friendly with improved navigation and functionality.

According to a release issued by Caribbean Airlines Limited’s Corporate Communications Department, the new website, www.caribbean-airlines.com, showcases the airline’s products and services, the new corporate campaign the Caribbean Identity, and useful information on all of Caribbean Airlines’ destinations, complete with stunning high resolution photography.

“Our customers are at the core of all the decisions we make and we know that more and more of them are booking their flights online.

The new look and feel of the website is a direct response to customer feedback. We have done a visual overhaul, with more welcoming, modern features, built on the latest technology and providing a responsive user design that adapts to all types of devices,” Garvin Medera, Chief Executive Officer of Caribbean Airlines, is quoted as saying in the release.

It noted that among the features of the new website are a complete visual overhaul, showcasing the unique experiences and exciting events at the destinations the airline serves; relevant and refreshing Caribbean content, and specifically the Caribbean Trends and Destinations pages; an easy to use new layout and search bar to find all the information on flights, products and services; and easier ways to book flights, cars or hotels.

“Customers can look forward to regular updates via the website on promotions, products, events, career opportunities and corporate milestones,” the release adds.