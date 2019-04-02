Former supervisor charged with defrauding GWI of over $1.2M

A former Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) supervisor was yesterday charged with defrauding the utility company of over $1.2 million.

Dexter McKenzie, said to have been the Customer Experience supervisor, was faced with a total of 20 charges when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

The first three charges alleged that while being entrusted by GWI with three Republic Bank cheques, for the total amount of $214,000, in order that he may give same to Shane Samuels, he fraudulently converted them to his own use and benefit…..