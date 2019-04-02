Guyana News

Former supervisor charged with defrauding GWI of over $1.2M

By Staff Writer
Dexter McKenzie

A former Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) supervisor was yesterday charged with defrauding the utility company of over $1.2 million.

Dexter McKenzie, said to have been the Customer Experience supervisor, was faced with a total of 20 charges when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

The first three charges alleged that while being entrusted by GWI with three Republic Bank cheques, for the total amount of $214,000, in order that he may give same to Shane Samuels, he fraudulently converted them to his own use and benefit…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Tests rule out Swine Flu in manganese miners’ illness

Linden couple dies in Toucan Drive crash

Extradited Tower Suites co-owner may be seeking deal with US prosecutors

Comments

Trending