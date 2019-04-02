Gov’t still to make decision on compensation for families of Lindo Creek massacre victims

Government has not made a final decision on the payment of compensation to the relatives of the Lindo Creek massacre victims, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who has maintained that the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the killings was not a waste of time and money.

“There are some recommendations that have been made by the [CoI] into…the deaths which occurred but there has been no formal ruling on compensation as yet,” Harmon said when questioned about compensation for the families last Friday during a post-Cabinet press briefing.

The CoI was established to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the killings of the men and to report its findings and recommendations to President David Granger…..