Muslim scholar appeals child rape conviction, sentence

Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali, who was recently found guilty of the 2011 rape of a nine-year-old boy, has appealed his conviction and 45-year sentence, citing among other things bias by a member of the jury and his attorney’s failure to take direction.

In his notice of appeal, Ali has also charged that the trial judge failed to adequately put his defence to the jury.

These factors, he argues, militated against him having a fair trial.

Ali, 38, of 268 Section ‘C’ 5 South Turkeyen, was charged since 2012 with raping a total of nine boys.

At the conclusion of his first trial before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury on March 14th, Ali was found guilty of engaging in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16 by abusing his position of trust between December 5th, 2011, and December 31st, 2011…..